Synopsys (SNPS) Beats Q1 Earnings and Sales Estimates

Synopsys SNPS reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $2.62 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.50. The bottom line improved 8.3% year over year.

Revenues jumped 7.2% year over year to $1.36 billion, driven by growth across its business segments. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35 billion by 0.7%.

Synopsys benefited from the increasing demand for its products amid the rapid adoption of Big Data, faster computation and Machine Learning. Complex, connected, specialized and secure chips and systems witnessed strong momentum and drove Synopsys’ quarterly performance.

Synopsys, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Synopsys, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Synopsys, Inc. Quote

Quarter in Detail

In the license-type revenues group, Time-Based Product revenues (57.5% of total revenues) of $782.3 million were up 10.6% year over year. Upfront Product revenues (24.7%) declined 8.6% to $336.7 million. Maintenance and Service revenues (17.8%) increased 24.6% year over year to $242.4 million from the year-ago quarter’s $194.5 million.

Segment-wise, Electronic Design Automation (EDA) revenues (64.2% of revenues) were $874.3 million, up 12.3% year over year. Design Intellectual Property (IP) revenues (25.2% of revenues) amounted to $343.7 million while Software Integrity revenues totaled $127.8 million, contributing approximately 9.4% to the top line in the reported quarter.

Other revenues stood at $15.5 million, representing 1.1% of total revenues.

Geographically, Synopsys’ revenues in North America (50% of the total) and Europe (10%) were $678.4 million and $135 million, respectively. Revenues from Korea (11%), China (15%) and Other (15%) were $145.8 million, $197.8 million and $204.4 million, respectively.

The non-GAAP operating margin was 35.2%, contracting 100 basis points (bps) year over year.

EDA and Software Integrity delivered adjusted operating margins of 38.9% and 12.1%, respectively, expanding 240 bps and 90 bps on a year-over-year basis. On the contrary, Design IP margin contracted 880 bps year over year to 34.2%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Synopsys had cash and short-term investments of $1.30 billion as of Jan 31, 2023 compared with $1.57 billion as of Oct 31, 2022.

Total long-term debt was $20.6 million in the reported quarter, slightly down from $20.8 million as of Oct 31, 2022.

During first-quarter fiscal 2023, operating cash flow was $115 million.

Guidance

For the second quarter of fiscal 2023, Synopsys expects revenues between $1.360 billion and $1.390 billion. Management estimates non-GAAP earnings between $1.62 and $1.72 per share. Non-GAAP expenses are anticipated in the band of $917-$927 million.

For fiscal 2023, SNPS continues to expect revenues in the $5.775-$5.825 billion range, suggesting 14-15% growth. However, it raised its non-GAAP earnings estimate for the fiscal year from the $10.28-$10.35 per share range to $10.53-$10.60 per share range, indicating 18-19% growth.

Non-GAAP expenses are still estimated in the range of $3.810-$3.840 billion. Synopsys previously predicted an operating cash flow of approximately $1.700 billion but now it expects the figure to be around $1.650 billion for fiscal 2023.

