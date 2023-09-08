Synopsys (SNPS) Adds New Extension to Its Synopsys.ai EDA

Synopsys SNPS recently unveiled Synopsys.da, an extension to its existing Electronic Design Automation (“EDA”) Solution called Synopsis.ai. This new upgrade will allow chipmakers to obtain actionable design insights to uncover power, performance and area (PPA) opportunities in all stages of the integrated circuit (IC) chip development process.



Synopsys' EDA Solution has been used for chip-design optimization. The company has been focusing on enhancing its capabilities by introducing AI-driven tests and verification flows.



With the addition of this new extension, the EDA is expected to gain the capability to analyze extensive streams of data related to fab equipment process control. This analysis will result in enhanced operational efficiencies as well as the optimization of product quality and fab yield.

Synopsys Benefits From a Strong Partner Base

Synopsys benefits from an expanding partner base that includes the likes of Intel INTC, Advanced Micro Devices AMD, Juniper Networks, Realtek, Teradici, NetLogic Microsystems, Toshiba and Wolfson.



Intel entered a strategic partnership with Synopsis in August 2023. The collaboration between these two leading chip makers was aimed at leveraging Intel’s extensive network of chip foundry factories while using Synopsys’ IP and EDA technology. This partnership is part of Intel's efforts to regain its position as the leading chip manufacturer by 2025.



In March 2023, Advanced Micro Devices and Synopsys collaborated to enable their mutual customers to use the latest generation of AMD EPYC processors. Synopsys offered a comprehensive portfolio of EDA solutions tailored specifically for use with AMD EPYC processors.

Zacks Rank & Another Stock to Consider

Synopsis currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Synopsys shares have rallied 43.5% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 39.7%.



NVIDIA NVDA is a top-ranked stock in the broader sector, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



NVIDIA’s long-term earnings growth is pegged at 13.5%.

