Synopsys Signs $240 Mln Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement With Bank Of America

(RTTNews) - Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Thursday said it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement with Bank of America, N.A. to repurchase an aggregate of $240 million of Synopsys stock.
Under the terms of the agreement, the S&P 500 company will receive an aggregate initial share delivery of approximately 535,000 shares. The company noted that the remainder, if any, will be settled on or before November 18, 2022.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Daily Markets: $2 Trillion Options Expiration Closes Out a Relatively Calm Week
- Daily Markets: Investors Prepare to Reassess Expectations Ahead of the Fed
- Daily Markets: August Flash PMI Provides Economic Guidance Ahead of Jackson Hole Meeting
- Daily Markets: After Fed Minutes, Markets Turn Back to Retail Earnings