News & Insights

US Markets
SNPS

Synopsys sees Q3 revenue above estimates as AI drives upbeat results

Credit: REUTERS/STEVE MARCUS

May 17, 2023 — 06:39 pm EDT

Written by Chavi Mehta, Manya Saini, Stephen Nellis for Reuters ->

Adds comments by CEO, paragraphs 5-6

May 17 (Reuters) - Synopsys Inc SNPS.O on Wednesday forecast third-quarter profit above Wall Street estimates after posting upbeat second-quarter results as increased use of artificial intelligence and automation boosts the chip-design software firm's business.

The company last month said it had rolled out new AI tools meant to get better results faster through all stages of designing computing chips.

Semiconductor firms rely on software from companies such as Synopsys to help them design faster and smaller chips.

Chip firms tend to continue investing in their research and development initiatives even during a semiconductor industry downturn, benefiting companies such as Synopsys.

In an interview, Chief Executive Officer Aart de Geus told Reuters that the company's new AI tools are aimed at helping chipmakers get complex designs finished faster.

"When there's a challenging time economically for semiconductor companies, they do look at productivity," de Geus said. "This is again where AI has a big impact."

Synopsys forecast adjusted earnings per share for the quarter ending July 31 of $2.70 to $2.75, the midpoint of which is above analysts' average estimate of $2.70 per share.

It expects third-quarter revenue between $1.47 billion and $1.50 billion. Analysts on average estimate revenue of $1.48 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue in the second quarter ended April 30 came in at $1.4 billion, beating estimates of $1.38 billion. Adjusted profit per share of $2.54 was also above expectations of $2.46.

Revenue from Design Automation, its largest segment, rose 13.4% to $927.6 million from $817.8 million, a year ago.

Shares of the company rose 1.5% in extended trading.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta and Manya Saini in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Matthew Lewis)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SNPS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.