Synopsys sees FY25 operating cash flow ~$1.8B; free cash flow ~$1.6B

Sees FY25 CapEx ~$170M.
- Synopsys reports Q4 adjusted EPS $3.40, consensus $3.30
- Synopsys sees Q1 adjusted EPS $2.77-$2.82, consensus $3.52
- Synopsys sees FY25 adjusted EPS $14.88-$14.96, consensus $14.89
- Synopsys expects acquisition of Ansys to close in 1H25
- Synopsys options imply 5.4% move in share price post-earnings
