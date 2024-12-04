Synopsys Reports Strong 2024 Financial Results

Synopsys ( (SNPS) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Synopsys presented to its investors.

Synopsys, Inc., a leading provider of electronic design automation solutions, partners with semiconductor and systems companies to advance their R&D capabilities. The company has reported impressive financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024, marking a significant year of growth and strategic moves, including the sale of its Software Integrity business and the pending acquisition of Ansys. The fourth quarter saw record revenue of $1.636 billion, an 11% increase year-over-year, and a non-GAAP EPS of $3.40, up 13% year-over-year. For the full year, revenue reached $6.127 billion, a 15% increase from the previous year, with a substantial 25% growth in non-GAAP EPS. Looking forward, Synopsys anticipates continued double-digit revenue growth in 2025, supported by the strategic integration of Ansys, despite potential macroeconomic uncertainties.

