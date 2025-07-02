Markets
SNPS

Synopsys Receives Clearance On China Export Controls

July 02, 2025 — 10:37 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) said that it has received notice from the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security that export restrictions related to China, outlined in a prior letter dated May 29, 2025, have been rescinded effective immediately.

The company said that it is working to restore access to the recently restricted products in China and continues to evaluate the impact of prior export controls on its business, financial performance, and operations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SNPS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.