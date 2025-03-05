Synopsys Reacts To U.K. CMA's Phase 1 Decision On Ansys Deal

(RTTNews) - Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) issued a statement on Wednesday regarding the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority's (CMA) decision on its proposed acquisition of Ansys. The company expressed satisfaction with the CMA's Phase 1 approval, which is subject to previously announced divestitures. Synopsys continues to pursue regulatory approvals in other regions and anticipates completing the transaction in the first half of 2025.

During the company's recentearnings call President and CEO Sassine Ghazi emphasized strong customer support for the acquisition. He highlighted that the merger would enable the development of AI-powered design solutions integrating electronics and physics, equipping R&D teams with advanced tools to drive innovation.

SNPS is currently trading at $443.5 0.44% lower on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

