Synopsys Reacts To U.K. CMA's Phase 1 Decision On Ansys Deal

March 05, 2025 — 01:10 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) issued a statement on Wednesday regarding the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority's (CMA) decision on its proposed acquisition of Ansys. The company expressed satisfaction with the CMA's Phase 1 approval, which is subject to previously announced divestitures. Synopsys continues to pursue regulatory approvals in other regions and anticipates completing the transaction in the first half of 2025.

During the company's recentearnings call President and CEO Sassine Ghazi emphasized strong customer support for the acquisition. He highlighted that the merger would enable the development of AI-powered design solutions integrating electronics and physics, equipping R&D teams with advanced tools to drive innovation.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
