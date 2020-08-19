Markets
SNPS

Synopsys Q3 Results Beat Street View, Lifts Outlook; Shares Up 4%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) Wednesday reported a third-quarter profit and revenues that trumped Wall Street analysts' estimates. Moving ahead, the company lifted its full year financial outlook. Shares of the company jumped over 4% in the after hours trade.

Synopsys' net income for the third quarter was $252.9 million or $1.62 per share, up from $99.9 million or $0.65 per share last year.

On an adjusted basis, net income for the quarter was $271.9 million or $1.74 per share, up from $182.5 million or $1.18 per share last year. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

Revenues for the quarter rose to $964.1 million from $853.0 million last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $894.12 million.

"We saw double-digit revenue growth across all product groups and strength in all geographies. Our intense, multi-year innovation push is driving increased momentum in product successes and production adoptions," said Aart de Geus, chairman and co-CEO of Synopsys.

Looking forward to the fourth quarter, Synopsys expects adjusted earnings of $1.51 to $1.56 per share and revenues of $1.0 billion to $1.03 billion. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $1.69 per share on revenues of $1.04 billion.

For the full year 2020, the company expects adjusted earnings of $5.48 to $5.53 per share and revenues of $3.66 billion to $3.69 billion. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $5.27 per share on revenues of $3.63 billion.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings of $5.21 to $5.28 per share and revenues of $3.60 billion to $$3.65 billion.

"Due to our very strong fiscal third quarter, confidence in our outlook and resilient business model, we are raising 2020 revenue, operating margin, non-GAAP earnings-per-share and operating cash flow targets," de Geus said.

SNPS closed Wednesday's trading at $198.22, down $1.87 or 0.93%, on the Nasdaq. The stock, however, gained $8.44 or 4.26%, in the after-hours trade.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SNPS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular