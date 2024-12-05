Synopsys price target raised to $660 from $635 at Rosenblatt

Rosenblatt raised the firm’s price target on Synopsys (SNPS) to $660 from $635 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the Q4 report. The firm rolled its valuation forward and says Synopsys issued a conservative outlook ahead of the Ansys closing.

