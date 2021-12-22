Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) jumps 3.8% this week, though earnings growth is still tracking behind five-year shareholder returns

Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. Just think about the savvy investors who held Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) shares for the last five years, while they gained 500%. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. It's also good to see the share price up 12% over the last quarter. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Synopsys investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Synopsys achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 23% per year. This EPS growth is lower than the 43% average annual increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth. This favorable sentiment is reflected in its (fairly optimistic) P/E ratio of 72.73.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:SNPS Earnings Per Share Growth December 22nd 2021

We know that Synopsys has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Synopsys will grow revenue in the future.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Synopsys shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 39% over the last year. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 43% a year, is even better. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

Of course Synopsys may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

