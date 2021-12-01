Synopsys, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $201.45 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $197.46 million, or $1.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Synopsys, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $265.76 million or $1.82 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.7% to $1.15 billion from $1.02 billion last year.

Synopsys, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $201.45 Mln. vs. $197.46 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.28 vs. $1.26 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.78 -Revenue (Q4): $1.15 Bln vs. $1.02 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.35 - $2.40 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.25 - $1.28 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.