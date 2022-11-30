Synopsys, Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $153.00 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $201.45 million, or $1.28 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Synopsys, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $297.69 million or $1.91 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.3% to $1.28 billion from $1.15 billion last year.

Synopsys, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $153.00 Mln. vs. $201.45 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.99 vs. $1.28 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.84 -Revenue (Q4): $1.28 Bln vs. $1.15 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.48 - $2.53 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.340 - $1.370 Bln

