Synopsys, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $336.25 million, or $2.17 per share. This compares with $222.63 million, or $1.43 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Synopsys, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $445.88 million or $2.88 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.2% to $1.49 billion from $1.25 billion last year.

Synopsys, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $336.25 Mln. vs. $222.63 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.17 vs. $1.43 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.74 -Revenue (Q3): $1.49 Bln vs. $1.25 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.01 - $3.06 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,567 - $1,597 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $11.04 - $11.09 Full year revenue guidance: $5,810 - $5,840 Mln

