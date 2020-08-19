Synopsys, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Markets
(RTTNews) - Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $252.91 million, or $1.62 per share. This compares with $99.93 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Synopsys, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $271.95 million or $1.74 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.0% to $964.13 million from $852.97 million last year.

Synopsys, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $271.95 Mln. vs. $182.46 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.74 vs. $1.18 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.34 -Revenue (Q3): $964.13 Mln vs. $852.97 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.51 - $1.56 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1000 - $1030 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $5.48 - $5.53 Full year revenue guidance: $3660 - $3690 Mln

