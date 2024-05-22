Synopsys, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $299.1 million, or $1.92 per share. This compares with $275.6 million, or $1.78 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Synopsys, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $466.9 million or $3.00 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.9% to $1.46 billion from $1.26 billion last year.

Synopsys, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $299.1 Mln. vs. $275.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.92 vs. $1.78 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.46 Bln vs. $1.26 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.22-$2.35 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.5-$1.53 Billion Full year EPS guidance: $9.14-$9.36 Full year revenue guidance: $6.09-$6.15 Billion

