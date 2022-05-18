Synopsys, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $294.78 million, or $1.89 per share. This compares with $195.08 million, or $1.24 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Synopsys, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $390.84 million or $2.50 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.5% to $1.28 billion from $1.02 billion last year.

Synopsys, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $294.78 Mln. vs. $195.08 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.89 vs. $1.24 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.37 -Revenue (Q2): $1.28 Bln vs. $1.02 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.01 - $2.06 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1210 - $1240 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $8.63 - $8.70 Full year revenue guidance: $5000 - $5050 Mln

