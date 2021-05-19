Synopsys, Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $195.08 million, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $109.92 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Synopsys, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $267.10 million or $1.70 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.6% to $1.02 billion from $0.86 billion last year.

Synopsys, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $267.10 Mln. vs. $188.27 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.70 vs. $1.22 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.52 -Revenue (Q2): $1.02 Bln vs. $0.86 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.75 - $1.80 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1030 - $1060 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $6.38 - $6.45 Full year revenue guidance: $4035 - $4085 Mln

