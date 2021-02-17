Synopsys, Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $162.35 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $104.06 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Synopsys, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $239.47 million or $1.52 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.3% to $970.32 million from $834.38 million last year.

Synopsys, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $239.47 Mln. vs. $156.67 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.52 vs. $1.01 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.47 -Revenue (Q1): $970.32 Mln vs. $834.38 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.50 - $1.55 Next quarter revenue guidance: $970 - $1000 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $6.23 - $6.30 Full year revenue guidance: $4000 - $4050 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.