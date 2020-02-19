Markets
SNPS

Synopsys, Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) announced a profit for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $104.06 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $153.51 million, or $1.01 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Synopsys, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $156.67 million or $1.01 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $834.38 million from $820.40 million last year.

Synopsys, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $156.67 Mln. vs. $164.70 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.01 vs. $1.08 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.92 -Revenue (Q1): $834.38 Mln vs. $820.40 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.96 - $1.01 Next quarter revenue guidance: $820 - $850 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $3.60 - $3.65 Bln Full year revenue guidance: $5.18 - $5.25

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SNPS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular