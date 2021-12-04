Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Price Targets

As you might know, Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) recently reported its yearly numbers. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$4.2b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Synopsys surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$4.81 per share, modestly greater than expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

NasdaqGS:SNPS Earnings and Revenue Growth December 4th 2021

After the latest results, the 15 analysts covering Synopsys are now predicting revenues of US$4.76b in 2022. If met, this would reflect a notable 13% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to increase 8.4% to US$5.38. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$4.63b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.71 in 2022. Overall it looks as though the analysts were a bit mixed on the latest results. Although there was a a notable to revenue, the consensus also made a minor downgrade to its earnings per share forecasts.

The analysts also upgraded Synopsys' price target 11% to US$383, implying that the higher sales are expected to generate enough value to offset the forecast decline in earnings. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Synopsys, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$425 and the most bearish at US$285 per share. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Synopsys' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 13% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 10% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 15% annually. Synopsys is expected to grow at about the same rate as its industry, so it's not clear that we can draw any conclusions from its growth relative to competitors.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. They also upgraded their revenue forecasts, although the latest estimates suggest that Synopsys will grow in line with the overall industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Synopsys analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We also provide an overview of the Synopsys Board and CEO remuneration and length of tenure at the company, and whether insiders have been buying the stock, here.

