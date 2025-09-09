Markets
Synopsys, Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

September 09, 2025 — 04:19 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) revealed a profit for third quarter that Decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $242.51 million, or $1.50 per share. This compares with $408.06 million, or $2.61 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Synopsys, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $548.91 million or $3.39 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.75 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.0% to $1.739 billion from $1.525 billion last year.

Synopsys, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $242.51 Mln. vs. $408.06 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.50 vs. $2.61 last year. -Revenue: $1.739 Bln vs. $1.525 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.76 - $2.80 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2,230 - $2,260 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $12.76 - $12.80 Full year revenue guidance: $7,030 - $7,060 Mln

