News & Insights

US Markets
SNPS

Synopsys finalizes $35 bln deal to buy engineering software vendor Ansys-source

Credit: REUTERS/STEVE MARCUS

January 16, 2024 — 07:01 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

By Milana Vinn and Anirban Sen

NEW YORK, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Design software maker Synopsys has finalized terms to acquire engineering software company Ansys for about $35 billion in cash and stock, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The transaction would be the biggest acquisition in the technology sector since chip maker Broadcom took over software maker VMware last November in a $69 billion deal. It could herald more big deals as a pick-up in economic sentiment and some failed attempts by antitrust regulators to thwart deals embolden chief executives to place large acquisition bets.

Synopsys will pay about $19 billion in cash and $16 billion in Synopsys stock for Ansys, one of the sources said. The deal contract will be in effect for as long as 24 months to give the companies time to get the deal cleared by antitrust regulators, the source added.

The deal values Ansys at slightly less than $400 per share and represents a roughly 30% premium to Ansys' closing share price on Dec. 21, the day before Reuters was first to report the two companies were in deal negotiations.

The transaction will be announced on Tuesday morning, the source said.

Synopsys and Ansys did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Milana Vinn and Anirban Sen in New York Editing by Greg Roumeliotis) ((Anirban.Sen@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @asenjourno; Reuters Messaging: Signal/Telegram/Whatsapp - +1-646-705-9409)) Keywords: ANSYS M&A/SYNOPSYS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SNPS
ANSS
AVGO
NVDA
INTC
AMD
CDNS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.