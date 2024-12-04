Synopsys falls 7% to $546.00 after issuing below-consensus Q1 guidance

16:25 EST Synopsys (SNPS) falls 7% to $546.00 after issuing below-consensus Q1 guidance
- Synopsys sees FY25 operating cash flow ~$1.8B; free cash flow ~$1.6B
- Synopsys reports Q4 adjusted EPS $3.40, consensus $3.30
- Synopsys sees Q1 adjusted EPS $2.77-$2.82, consensus $3.52
- Synopsys sees FY25 adjusted EPS $14.88-$14.96, consensus $14.89
- Synopsys expects acquisition of Ansys to close in 1H25
