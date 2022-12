(RTTNews) - Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Friday announced that it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement with Wells Fargo Bank to repurchase $300 million of Synopsys stock.

Under the terms of deal, Synopsys will receive an aggregate initial share delivery of about 787 thousand shares, with the remainder to be settled on or before February 10, 2023.

