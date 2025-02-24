SYNOPSYS Earnings Preview: Recent $SNPS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SYNOPSYS ($SNPS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,494,863,550 and earnings of $2.90 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SNPS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

SYNOPSYS Insider Trading Activity

SYNOPSYS insiders have traded $SNPS stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNPS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD S. MAHONEY (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,838 shares for an estimated $10,544,205.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

SYNOPSYS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 599 institutional investors add shares of SYNOPSYS stock to their portfolio, and 665 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

SYNOPSYS Government Contracts

We have seen $1,140,258 of award payments to $SNPS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

SYNOPSYS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SNPS stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNPS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

on 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 12/09, 09/24, 08/30.

on 12/09, 09/24, 08/30. REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 10/01.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.