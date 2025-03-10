Synopsys In Deal With Germany's Vector Informatik To Advance Software-Defined Vehicle Development

(RTTNews) - Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) announced Monday a strategic collaboration with Vector Informatik, a German manufacturer of software tools and components, to accelerate the automotive industry's transformation to software-defined vehicles or SDVs.

Under the collaboration, the companies will deliver pre-integrated solutions that leverage Vector's software factory expertise as well as Synopsys' electronics digital twins expertise.

The solutions will enable automotive companies to "shift-left" software validation and improve developer productivity, speeding up software development and deployment throughout the vehicle lifecycle.

Vector and Synopsys said they are combining their SDV development capabilities to reduce development costs, facilitate faster development iterations, and enhance software quality from early compliance verification to over-the-air updates and dynamic data collection.

The partnership initially aims to advance the open-source library, SIL Kit, vital for enabling vehicle-level digital twins. Further, the companies plan to integrate Vector's MICROSAR embedded software and CANoe with Synopsys Silver and Virtualizer Development Kits or VDKs to provide ready-to-use virtual electronic control units or vECUs for all types of ECUs within an SDV architecture.

Tom De Schutter, senior vice president, Synopsys Product Management and Markets Group, said, "The transformation to software-defined vehicles requires automakers to significantly re-engineer their software development and validation methodologies and tooling to accelerate their time-to-market. ... Our leadership enabling automotive electronics digital twins, combined with Vector's leading automotive software tools and components expertise, improves time-to-market and efficiency throughout the vehicle lifecycle."

