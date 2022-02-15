Synopsys Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SNPS

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $305.62, changing hands as high as $306.41 per share. Synopsys Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNPS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SNPS's low point in its 52 week range is $217.69 per share, with $377.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $306.15. The SNPS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

