Synopsys Board Approves Stock Repurchase Program - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) said its Board of Directors has replenished the company's stock repurchase program with an increased authorization to purchase up to $1.5 billion of common stock.

"We continue to execute very well, balancing our strategic investments to grow the business, expand margins and return capital to shareholders. This replenishment of our stock repurchase program with an increased authorization amount of up to $1.5 billion reinforces our ongoing commitment to generate sustainable, long-term shareholder value," said Trac Pham, CFO of Synopsys.

