Synopsys (BER:SYP) Price Target Increased by 6.45% to 456.27

The average one-year price target for Synopsys (BER:SYP) has been revised to 456.27 / share. This is an increase of 6.45% from the prior estimate of 428.60 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 391.54 to a high of 499.11 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.80% from the latest reported closing price of 427.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2024 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synopsys. This is an increase of 71 owner(s) or 3.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYP is 0.48%, an increase of 1.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.34% to 155,810K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 6,198K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,361K shares, representing an increase of 13.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYP by 21.27% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,079K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,636K shares, representing a decrease of 10.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYP by 113.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,750K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,714K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYP by 4.80% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,194K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,676K shares, representing a decrease of 11.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYP by 618.11% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,627K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,557K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYP by 4.11% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.