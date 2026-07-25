Synopsys and Cadence Just Sold Off on AI Fears -- Here's What Long-Term Investors Should Really Focus On

Key Points

Synopsys and Cadence sold off after AI headlines, even though their core hardware and IP remain intact.

Investors are weighing short-term AI fears against long-term EDA moats, cash flows, and valuation.

10 stocks we like better than Synopsys ›

Hot headlines around AI models disrupting chip design just hit Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) and Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS), but the real story runs deeper than orchestration hype. Watch the video below to see what this could mean for long-term investors.

*This video was published on Jul. 23, 2026.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

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Andy Cross has positions in Cadence Design Systems and Datadog. Asit Sharma, CPA has positions in Synopsys. Jason Hall has positions in Datadog. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cadence Design Systems, Datadog, and Synopsys. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.