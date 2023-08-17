Synopsys Advances After Naming Sassine Ghasi CEO

(RTTNews) - Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) shares are gaining more than 3 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company announced the appointment of Sassine Ghazi as president and chief executive officer effective on Jan. 1, 2024.

The company stated that Aart de Geus, chair and CEO will transition into the role of executive chair of its Board.

Currently, shares are at $438.90, up 3 percent from the previous close of $428.21 on a volume of 188,860.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.