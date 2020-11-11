Synopsys Acquires Moortec

(RTTNews) - Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Wednesday said it has acquired Moortec, a provider of in-chip monitoring technology.

The Moortec sensors provide a key component to Synopsys' new Silicon Lifecycle Management platform, the Synopsys said.

The terms of the deal, which are not material to Synopsys' financials, were not being disclosed.

Sassine Ghazi, chief operating officer of Synopsys, said, "This acquisition accelerates the expansion of our SLM platform by providing our customers with a comprehensive data-analytics-driven solution for devices at the most advanced process nodes."

