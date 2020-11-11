Markets
SNPS

Synopsys Acquires Moortec

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Wednesday said it has acquired Moortec, a provider of in-chip monitoring technology.

The Moortec sensors provide a key component to Synopsys' new Silicon Lifecycle Management platform, the Synopsys said.

The terms of the deal, which are not material to Synopsys' financials, were not being disclosed.

Sassine Ghazi, chief operating officer of Synopsys, said, "This acquisition accelerates the expansion of our SLM platform by providing our customers with a comprehensive data-analytics-driven solution for devices at the most advanced process nodes."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SNPS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular