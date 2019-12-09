Synnex (SNX) Stock Moves -0.15%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Synnex (SNX) closed at $125.58, marking a -0.15% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the high-tech contractor had gained 4.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.58%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.51%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SNX as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect SNX to post earnings of $3.61 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.1%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6 billion, up 6.71% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SNX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SNX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SNX has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.53 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 31.5, so we one might conclude that SNX is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that SNX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.92. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Business - Software Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Business - Software Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

