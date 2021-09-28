SYNNEX (SNX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of SYNNEX Corp (Symbol: SNX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $110.00, changing hands as low as $100.03 per share. SYNNEX Corp shares are currently trading off about 8.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SNX's low point in its 52 week range is $65.9927 per share, with $130.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $104.00.

