Synnex (SNX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Synnex (SNX) closed at $128.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.96% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.72%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.36%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.91%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the high-tech contractor had gained 8.11% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.64% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SNX as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.61, down 1.1% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6 billion, up 6.71% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SNX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SNX is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SNX has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.63 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.59.

It is also worth noting that SNX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.93. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Business - Software Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.75 at yesterday's closing price.

The Business - Software Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

