SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Has Gifted Shareholders With A Fantastic 218% Total Return On Their Investment

When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. But SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 52% over five years, which is below the market return. But if you include dividends then the return is market-beating. However, more recent buyers should be happy with the increase of 39% over the last year.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, SYNNEX achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 15% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 9% average annual increase in the share price. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 11.35.

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free interactive report on SYNNEX's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for SYNNEX the TSR over the last 5 years was 218%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that SYNNEX has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 179% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 26% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for SYNNEX you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

