SYNNEX Earnings Results: $SNX Reports Quarterly Earnings

SYNNEX ($SNX) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported earnings of $2.99 per share, beating estimates of $2.76 by $0.23. The company also reported revenue of $14,946,320,000, beating estimates of $14,440,581,302 by $505,738,698.

SYNNEX Insider Trading Activity

SYNNEX insiders have traded $SNX stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 35 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD T HUME has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $7,870,112 .

. DENNIS POLK (Hyve Solutions Executive) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 37,000 shares for an estimated $4,858,697 .

. PATRICK ZAMMIT (Chief Executive Officer) sold 6,823 shares for an estimated $975,689

MARSHALL WITT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,019 shares for an estimated $382,548 .

. MIRIAM ANNE MURPHY (President, Europe) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $330,000

ANN F VEZINA sold 839 shares for an estimated $114,171

MERLINE SAINTIL sold 117 shares for an estimated $15,556

SYNNEX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 256 institutional investors add shares of SYNNEX stock to their portfolio, and 261 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SYNNEX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SNX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025

