SYNNEX Corporation's (NYSE:SNX) Price Is Right But Growth Is Lacking After Shares Rocket 30%

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) shares have continued their recent momentum with a 30% gain in the last month alone. Looking back a bit further, it's encouraging to see the stock is up 66% in the last year.

In spite of the firm bounce in price, SYNNEX may still be sending bullish signals at the moment with its price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 11.3x, since almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 23x and even P/E's higher than 43x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

SYNNEX's earnings growth of late has been pretty similar to most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this modest earnings performance may begin to slide. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

NYSE:SNX Price Based on Past Earnings April 6th 2021

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, SYNNEX would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that there was hardly any earnings per share growth to speak of for the company over the past year. However, a few strong years before that means that it was still able to grow EPS by an impressive 61% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should bring diminished returns, with earnings decreasing 38% as estimated by the six analysts watching the company. That's not great when the rest of the market is expected to grow by 20%.

With this information, we are not surprised that SYNNEX is trading at a P/E lower than the market. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

The Final Word

SYNNEX's stock might have been given a solid boost, but its P/E certainly hasn't reached any great heights. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of SYNNEX's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

