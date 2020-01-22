Synnex Corporation (SNX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 23, 2020

Synnex Corporation (SNX) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SNX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.67% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of SNX was $146.56, representing a -4.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $153.07 and a 86.59% increase over the 52 week low of $78.55.

SNX is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) and Tech Data Corporation (TECD). SNX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.73. Zacks Investment Research reports SNX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 5.37%, compared to an industry average of .2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SNX Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to SNX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SNX as a top-10 holding:

Alpha Architect ETF Trust (QMOM)

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM)

Validea Market Legends ETF (VALX)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P MidCap 400 R (RWK)

Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (RYJ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XMVM with an increase of 20.87% over the last 100 days. QMOM has the highest percent weighting of SNX at 2.23%.

