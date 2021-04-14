Synnex Corporation (SNX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 15, 2021

Synnex Corporation (SNX) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SNX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $119.3, the dividend yield is .67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SNX was $119.3, representing a -27.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $164.74 and a 69.97% increase over the 52 week low of $70.19.

SNX is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) and ePlus inc. (PLUS). SNX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.53. Zacks Investment Research reports SNX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -42.4%, compared to an industry average of 4.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SNX Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to SNX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SNX as a top-10 holding:

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL)

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P MidCap 400 R (RWK)

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNMC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FOVL with an increase of 36.41% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SNX at 2.53%.

