Synnex Corp to merge with Tech Data in $7.2 bln deal

Chavi Mehta Reuters
Akanksha Rana Reuters
IT solutions firm Synnex Corp said on Monday that it will merge with peer Tech Data, owned by funds affiliated to Apollo Global Management, in a deal worth about $7.2 billion, including debt.

March 22 (Reuters) - IT solutions firm Synnex Corp SNX.N said on Monday that it will merge with peer Tech Data, owned by funds affiliated to Apollo Global Management APO.N, in a deal worth about $7.2 billion, including debt.

Shares of Synnex jumped over 11% in premarket trade.

Apollo Funds will receive 44 million shares of Synnex common stock and the refinancing of existing Tech Data net debt and redeemable preferred shares of about $2.7 billion.

Upon closing of the deal, expected in the second half of 2021, Synnex shareholders will own about 55% of the combined company, while Apollo Funds will own about 45%.

Tech Data was taken private by Apollo Global Management in 2020 in a deal valued at about $6 billion.

Synnex earlier separated into two publicly listed companies, Synnex Technology Solutions and Concentrix.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta and Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

