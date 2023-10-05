Synlogic (SYBX) Price Target Increased by 1400.00% to 76.50

The average one-year price target for Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) has been revised to 76.50 / share. This is an increase of 1,400.00% from the prior estimate of 5.10 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 60.60 to a high of 94.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2,528.87% from the latest reported closing price of 2.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synlogic. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 6.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYBX is 0.22%, a decrease of 2.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.63% to 34,124K shares. The put/call ratio of SYBX is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 6,030K shares representing 131.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 4,229K shares representing 92.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Atlas Venture Associates IX holds 2,652K shares representing 57.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 2,521K shares representing 55.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 2,151K shares representing 47.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,270K shares, representing a decrease of 5.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYBX by 36.82% over the last quarter.

Synlogic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Synlogic™ is bringing the transformative potential of synthetic biology to medicine. With a premiere synthetic biology platform that leverages a reproducible, modular approach to microbial engineering, Synlogic designs Synthetic Biotic therapeutics that target validated underlying biology to treat disease in new ways. Synlogic's proprietary pipeline includes Synthetic Biotics for the treatment of metabolic disorders including Phenylketonuria (PKU) and Enteric Hyperoxaluria (HOX). The company is also building a portfolio of partner-able assets in immunology and oncology.

