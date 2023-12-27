Synlogic Secures $1 Mln Subcontract Under Air Force Research Lab

(RTTNews) - Synlogic, Inc. (SYBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, Wednesday announced that it has entered into a subcontract worth $1 million dollars with Air Force Research Lab.

Under the contract terms, the company is to develop a manufacturing process to support development of a potential live probiotic product.

This grant is an extension of the work initiated by the biopharmaceutical company in 2020 as part of the Air Force Synthetic Biology Challenge with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The project activities are expected to commence in the first quarter of 2024 and will be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

In pre-market activity, Synlogic shares are trading at $3.9, up 0.78% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.