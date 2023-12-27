News & Insights

Markets
SYBX

Synlogic Secures $1 Mln Subcontract Under Air Force Research Lab

December 27, 2023 — 07:39 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Synlogic, Inc. (SYBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, Wednesday announced that it has entered into a subcontract worth $1 million dollars with Air Force Research Lab.

Under the contract terms, the company is to develop a manufacturing process to support development of a potential live probiotic product.

This grant is an extension of the work initiated by the biopharmaceutical company in 2020 as part of the Air Force Synthetic Biology Challenge with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The project activities are expected to commence in the first quarter of 2024 and will be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

In pre-market activity, Synlogic shares are trading at $3.9, up 0.78% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SYBX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.