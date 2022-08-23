Markets
SYBX

Synlogic Announces FDA's Fast Track Designation For SYNB1353

(RTTNews) - Synlogic, Inc. (SYBX) announced the FDA has granted Fast Track designation to SYNB1353 for the potential treatment of homocystinuria. SYNB1353, an orally-administered drug candidate designed to consume methionine in order to lower homocysteine levels, is currently being evaluated in a phase 1 study in healthy volunteers. Synlogic expects to share results from the phase 1 study by the end of 2022.

Homocystinuria is an inherited disorder characterized by high levels of homocysteine and risks including thromboembolism, lens dislocation, skeletal abnormalities, developmental delay, and intellectual disability.

Most Popular