Synlogic Announces FDA's Fast Track Designation For SYNB1353

(RTTNews) - Synlogic, Inc. (SYBX) announced the FDA has granted Fast Track designation to SYNB1353 for the potential treatment of homocystinuria. SYNB1353, an orally-administered drug candidate designed to consume methionine in order to lower homocysteine levels, is currently being evaluated in a phase 1 study in healthy volunteers. Synlogic expects to share results from the phase 1 study by the end of 2022.

Homocystinuria is an inherited disorder characterized by high levels of homocysteine and risks including thromboembolism, lens dislocation, skeletal abnormalities, developmental delay, and intellectual disability.

