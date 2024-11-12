Synlait Milk to Redeem $168.8M Bonds Amid Ownership Shift

Synlait Milk Ltd. (AU:SM1) has released an update.

Synlait Milk Ltd. has announced the redemption of $168.8 million worth of subordinated bonds, following a change of control event. Bright Dairy Holding Limited’s increased stake to 65.25% triggered this redemption, leaving 11.2 million bonds outstanding. The redemption is set to be completed with a cash payment on November 13, 2024.

For further insights into AU:SM1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.