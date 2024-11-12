Synlait Milk to Redeem $168.8M Bonds Amid Ownership Shift

Synlait Milk Ltd. (AU:SM1) has released an update.
Synlait Milk Ltd. has announced the redemption of $168.8 million worth of subordinated bonds, following a change of control event. Bright Dairy Holding Limited’s increased stake to 65.25% triggered this redemption, leaving 11.2 million bonds outstanding. The redemption is set to be completed with a cash payment on November 13, 2024.
