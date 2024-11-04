News & Insights

Synlait Milk Prepares for 2024 Annual Meeting

November 04, 2024 — 03:47 pm EST

Synlait Milk Ltd. (AU:SM1) has released an update.

Synlait Milk Ltd. is gearing up for its 2024 Annual Meeting scheduled for December 4th, both in-person at their Dunsandel facility in New Zealand and online. Shareholders can appoint proxies or representatives to vote on their behalf, with key resolutions including director elections and auditor remuneration. This meeting presents an opportunity for investors to engage with the company’s governance and decision-making processes.

