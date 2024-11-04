Synlait Milk Prepares for 2024 Annual Meeting

Synlait Milk Ltd. (AU:SM1) has released an update.

Synlait Milk Ltd. is gearing up for its 2024 Annual Meeting scheduled for December 4th, both in-person at their Dunsandel facility in New Zealand and online. Shareholders can appoint proxies or representatives to vote on their behalf, with key resolutions including director elections and auditor remuneration. This meeting presents an opportunity for investors to engage with the company’s governance and decision-making processes.

For further insights into AU:SM1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.