Synlait Milk Ltd. Announces Key Annual Meeting

Synlait Milk Ltd. is set to host its Annual Meeting on December 4, 2024, where shareholders will vote on the election of directors George Adams and Edward Yang, as well as on the auditor’s remuneration. The meeting will be accessible both in person at their Dunsandel facility and online. This event is pivotal for Synlait’s governance and financial planning for the coming year, attracting attention from investors focused on strategic leadership changes.

