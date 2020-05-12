Synlab doubles size of high-yield bond

By Eleanor Duncan

LONDON, May 12 (IFR) - German laboratory operator Synlab more than doubled the bond component of its refinancing exercise after poor take-up on its unusual bond-to-loan exchange.

Synlab had asked the holders of its €920m floating-rate notes due 2022 to exchange their bonds for a new term loan B that matures in July 2024.

But noteholders opted to exchange only around 10% of the bonds, with €92.8m of the 2022s submitted for exchange into the new term loan B.

Hopes that CLOs would exchange their notes from the original deal did not materialise while a lot of bond investors' mandates do not allow them to roll from a bond to a loan.

The company instead priced a €850m senior secured July 2025 NC1 floating-rate bond, upsized from the €400m initially telegraphed to investors.

"With the upsize, the new FRN will refinance the 2022 FRNs entirely," said a lead banker.

Pricing was set on the new 2025 floating rate notes (B2/B/B+) at E+475bp and an OID of 99.0.

The bond formed one part of a larger amend and extend exercise, where the company was able to push out the maturity of some loans by two years to 2024.

Synlab extended €467.84m of existing debt as €374.03m of a 2022 term loan B1 was rolled into a new 2024 TLB3, in addition to the €92.87m of senior secured FRN. The FRN will also exchange into the TLB3, banking sources said.

The TLB3 priced at 400bp over Euribor, the low end of 400bp-425bp guidance, with a 0% floor. The OID firmed at 99, the wider end of 99-99.5 launch guidance. The TLB3 is offered with 101 soft call protection for 12 months.

The TLB3 margin is higher than its existing TLB1, which pays 300bp over Euribor.

The TLB3 is senior secured and pari passu to Synlab's existing loan facilities and FRN.

In addition, Synlab is also looking to extend the maturity of its €250m revolving credit facility to June 2023, from July 2021.

Morgan Stanley is the mandated lead manager and sole physical bookrunner for the A&E, alongside bookrunners Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank.

Goldman Sachs is lead dealer manager for the FRN exchange, alongside Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley as dealer managers.

Synlab has also tweaked some of its existing covenants to allow its private equity sponsor Cinven more optionality.

Portability has been set at 6.75x net leverage, up from 5.0x under the company's current floating-rate notes, wrote high-yield analytics company 9fin.

Synlab priced the €920m floater in 2016, which at the time was the largest single-tranche high-yield FRN issued since the financial crisis, according to IFR data.

