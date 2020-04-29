SYNH Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Syneos Health Inc (Symbol: SYNH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $53.92, changing hands as high as $56.50 per share. Syneos Health Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SYNH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SYNH's low point in its 52 week range is $30.02 per share, with $74.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.27.

